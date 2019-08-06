 Skip to main Content
Nadex Temporarily Refrains From Listing EUR/JPY 5-Minute Contracts On Trade Date August 6, 2019

Date 06/08/2019

On trade date August 6, 2019, North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) temporarily refrained from listing its Intraday EUR/JPY 5-Minute Currency Binary contracts beginning with the 3:50am ET expiration time.  The EUR/JPY 5-Minute Currency Binary contracts were relisted beginning with the 5:00am ET expiration.  This action was taken pursuant to Nadex Rule 12.39(f)(iv)(5).