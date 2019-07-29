On trade date July 29, 2019, North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) temporarily refrained from listing its Intraday 5-Minute Currency Binary contracts beginning with the 6:10pm ET expiration time. All 5-Minute Currency Binary contracts were relisted an hour later, with the first listing to expire at 7:10pm ET. This action was taken pursuant to Nadex Rules 12.27(iv)(5), 12.29(iv)(5), 12.31(iv)(5), and 12.33(iv)(5).
Nadex Temporarily Refrains From Listing 5-Minute Contracts On Trade Date July 29, 2019
