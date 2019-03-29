Nadex Self-Certification To Delist Bitcoin

On March 29, 2019, North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”), pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commission under the Act (the “Regulations”), its intent to delist its Bitcoin Call Spread contracts. The last Monthly Bitcoin Mini and Weekly Bitcoin Call Spread contracts will close at their regular time of 3:00pm ET on March 29, 2019. After the final settlement of these contracts, no open positions or working orders will exist in the Nadex Bitcoin market. As §40.6(a) exempts the delisting of a product from the 10-day review period, Nadex will delist its Bitcoin contracts effective at the close of business on trade date Friday, March 29, 2019.
