On April 26, 2019, North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”), pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commission under the Act (the “Regulations”), its intent to amend its expiration value calculation procedure for its Crude Oil and Natural Gas Variable Payout and Binary contracts to include both ‘normal’ and ‘highly active’ market conditions methods. In accordance with the 10-day review period set forth in Commission Regulation 40.6(b), Nadex plans to implement these Exchange Rule changes for the start of business on trade date May 6, 2019.
Nadex Self-Certification To Amend Expiration Value Calculation Process For Crude Oil And Natural Gas Contracts
Date 27/04/2019