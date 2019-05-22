Nadex Schedule For Memorial Day And The Week Of May 27, 2019

Nadex will observe the following product specific trading hours for the week of May 27, 2019:
Monday, May 27, 2019: The Exchange will be closed for trading on Monday’s trade date. Customer Service will be available beginning at 2:00pm ET, and the Exchange will reopen at 6:00pm ET for Tuesday’s trade date.
Tuesday, May 28, 2019: The Exchange will observe regular exchange hours. Unless otherwise specified below, all intraday contracts offered on this date will open and close at their regular times. Other product specific hours are as follows:
All Daily and Weekly Nymex/Comex-based Commodity,
All Daily and Weekly Currency contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times. The Daily Currency 7:00pm ET close time Binary contract which would normally expire at 7:00pm ET on Tuesday’s trade date (Monday evening) will not be listed.
Wednesday, May 29, 2019: The Exchange will observe regular exchange hours.
Click the following links to view the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines.