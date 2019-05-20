On trade date May 20, 2019, North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) plans to relaunch the “highly active” expiration value calculation method for its Crude Oil and Natural Gas contracts. Following the relaunch, expiration values for the Crude Oil and Natural Gas contracts will be calculated depending on the activity level in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based, using either the “highly active” or “normal” market conditions methods as described in the relevant contract specifications and in the Self-Certification submission, which can be found in Notice 1014.042619.
Nadex Relaunches “Highly Active” Expiration Value Calculation Method For Crude Oil And Natural Gas Contracts
Date 20/05/2019