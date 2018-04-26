Nadex Product Schedule For The Week Of April 30, 2018

Due to the various holidays during the week of April 30, 2018, Nadex will observe the following schedule:
Monday, April 30, 2018:
- Nadex will open at its regular time; no Weekly Japan 225 contracts will be available for the week of April 30, 2018;
- No China 50 or Japan 225 contracts will be available on Monday, April 30, 2018.
Tuesday, May 1, 2018:
- No China 50 or Germany 30 contracts will be available on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Thursday, May 3, 2018:
- No Japan 225 contracts will be available on Thursday, May 3, 2018.
Friday, May 4, 2018:
- No Japan 225 contracts will be available on Friday, May 4, 2018.
All other contracts will be listed at their regularly scheduled times. Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.