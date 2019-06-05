Nadex Product Schedule For The China Holiday On June 7, 2019

On June 5, 2019 Nadex submitted an emergency self-certification to the CFTC providing notice that due to the China holiday on Friday, June 7, 2019, and the unavailability of the underlying market upon which the Nadex China 50 contracts are based on that day, the Nadex Weekly China 50 Binary contracts will expire on June 6, 2019. No open interest existed at the time of the change. No China 50 contracts will be offered on June 7, 2019.
