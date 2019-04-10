Nadex Product Schedule For The 2019 Good Friday And Easter Monday Holidays On April 19 And April 22, 2019

Nadex will be closed on Friday, April 19, 2019 in observance of the Good Friday holiday. All Weekly contracts listed on Monday, April 15, 2019 will have a settlement date of Thursday, April 18, 2019. Nadex will close at 4:15pm ET on Thursday, April 18, 2019 and contracts listed on this day will expire pursuant to their regular Friday schedule or as indicated in the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines. The Exchange will reopen at its regular time on Sunday evening for trade date April 22, 2019. No FTSE 100 and Germany 30 contracts will be listed on trade date April 22, 2019. All other contracts will open and close at their regular times. Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.
Additionally, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size in the Intraday 5-Minute Currency Binary markets from 6:00pm ET on Sunday evening, April 21, 2019 to 8:00am ET on Monday morning, April 22, 2019. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Intraday 5-Minute Currency Binary market during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.