Nadex Amends Strike Widths For Weekly And Daily US Indices Binary Contracts

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) has provided to the Commission its intent to amend its Rules 12.59 (US 500 Binary Contracts), 12.61 (US SmallCap 2000 Binary Contracts), 12.63 (US Tech 100 Binary Contracts), and 12.65 (Wall Street 30 Binary Contracts) to double the strike widths on all Weekly and Daily US Indices Binary Contracts to accommodate an extended period of increased volatility in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based. These changes will become effective on September 9, 2019.