Nadex Amends Listing Hours For Week Of July 1, 2019

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on June 13, 2019 amendments to its contract listing schedule during the week of July 1, 2019 to accommodate the July 4th Independence Day holiday. The listing schedule for the week of July 1, 2019 is as follows:
Monday, July 1, 2019: The Exchange will observe regular exchange hours.
Tuesday, July 2, 2019: The Daily Currency Binary contracts which would normally expire at 3pm Et on Wednesday’s trade date will not be listed.
Wednesday, July 3, 2019: The Exchange will observe the following amended hours. Unless otherwise specified below, contracts will open and close at their regular times.
-
All Corn and Soybeans contracts will close at 1pm ET;
-
All 20-Minute and 2-Hour Intraday US Indices contracts will expire at 1:00pm ET.No 20-Minute or 2-Hour Intraday US Indices contracts which would normally expire after 1:00pm ET will be listed.All US Indices Touch Bracket contracts will close at 1:15pm ET.Daily and Weekly US Indices contracts will close at 1:15pm ET;
-
All Daily and Weekly FTSE 100 and Germany 30 contracts will close at 1pm ET; Intraday 2-Hour FTSE 100 and Germany 30 contracts which would normally expire after 1pm ET will not be listed on this day;
-
All 5-Minute and 2-Hour Intraday Currency contracts will expire at 12:00pm ET.No 5-Minute or 2-Hour Intraday Currency contracts which would expire after 12:00pm ET will be listed.All Currency Touch Bracket and Weekly Binary contracts will close at 2:30pm.The Daily Currency Binary contracts which would normally expire at 3pm on Wednesday’s trade date, and at 7pm, 11pm, 3am, 7am, 11am, and 3pm ET on Thursday’s trade date will not be listed on this day; Daily Spread contracts will expire at 12:00pm ET; the 8-Hour Intraday Spread contract which would normally be listed from 7:00am ET and expire at 3:00pm ET will not be listed on trade date July 3, 2019;
-
All Daily and Intraday Energies and Metals contracts will open and expire at their regular times. Trading in the Weekly Energies and Metals will close at 2:30pm ET;
-
The Exchange will close for trading at 2:30pm ET.
Thursday, July 4, 2019: The Exchange will be closed for this trade date.
Friday, July 5, 2019: The Exchange will re-open at 6pm ET Thursday evening for trade date July 5, 2019, and will observe regular exchange hours. Unless otherwise specified below, all other contracts offered on this date will open and close at their regular times.
-
The Daily Currency 7:00pm ET close time Binary contract which would normally expire at 7:00pm ET on Friday’s trade date (Thursday evening) will not be listed.