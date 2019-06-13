 Skip to main Content
Nadex Amends Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines

Date 13/06/2019

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on June 13, 2019 amendments to its Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines.  Pursuant to the 10-day filing period under Regulation 40.6(a)(3), this filing will become effective July 1, 2019.

  
AttachmentSize
Notice 1039 Link.pdf

 