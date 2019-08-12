Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act and Commission Regulation §40.6(d)(2)(iv), Nadex is providing notice that due to increased volatility in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex US Indices contracts are based, Nadex adjusted the strike width for its Daily US Tech 100 Binary contracts from 6 to 12, its Daily Wall Street 30 Binary contracts from 20 to 40, its Daily US 500 Binary contracts from 3 to 6, and its Daily US SmallCap 2000 from 2 to 4. The changes began on August 5, 2019 and continued through August 9, 2019.
Nadex Adjusts Strike Width For US Indices Binary Contracts
