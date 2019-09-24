NAB And smartTrade Strengthen Their Long-Term Relationship

National Australian Bank (NAB), Australia’s leading bank for businesses in Australia, and smartTrade Technologies, a global leader in multi-asset, end-to-end trading solutions, announce today an extension of their ongoing relationship.
NAB FX business is powered by LiquidityFX, smartTrade’s sophisticated and flexible end-to-end trading platform. LiquidityFX was selected in 2014 as a market connectivity solution for NAB, offering a mature, quick to market solution.
smartTrade has an excellent track record of delivering business coverage in challenging time frames while meeting regulatory requirements.
smartTrade will also increase its local presence by hiring additional personnel that will be based in Australia.
Sally Mitchell, NAB General Manager Markets Technology said: “smartTrade Technologies is a well-established technology partner for multiple asset classes. They offer high performance, broad connectivity to the FX markets and solid global support to help us provide leading FX technology services to our business customers.”
David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade Technologies said: “We are very pleased to extend our partnership with NAB and to further support their growth. This partnership’s extension and development is proof of a successful implementation with managed, hosted and collocated services and the capability of covering NAB FX market connectivity, aggregation and distribution needs.
We are looking forward to supporting their success with their future need.”