Moscow Exchange Will Change The Tick Size On The Stock Market Since February 1, 2018

Moscow Stock Exchange will change the tick size on the stock market since February 1, 2018 for the following shares:
|Security code
|Security name
|ISIN
|
Tick size,
|
Tick size,
|
Decimals
|
Decimals
|ABBN
|Bank of Astana, cs
|KZ1C00001023
|0.01
|0.1
|2
|2
|CNTLP
|PJSC "Central Telegraph", ps
|RU0007665139
|0.01
|0.05
|2
|2
|ENPL
|Citibank N.A. (En+ Group plc), gdr
|US29355E2081
|0.1
|0.5
|1
|1
|GCHE
|PJSC "Cherkizovo Group", cs
|RU000A0JL4R1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|GTRK
|PJSC "GTM", cs
|RU000A0ZYD22
|0.01
|0.1
|2
|2
|IRKT
|Irkut Corporation, cs
|RU0006752979
|0.01
|0.05
|2
|2
|KZOSP
|PJSC "Kazanorgsintez", ps
|RU0006753456
|0.01
|0.05
|2
|2
|MGTSP
|MGTS PJSC, ps
|RU0009036479
|1
|5
|0
|0
|OBUV
|JSC OR, cs
|RU000A0JXKG3
|0.01
|0.05
|2
|2
|RNFT
|PJSC "RussNeft", cs
|RU000A0JSE60
|0.1
|0.5
|1
|1
|RU000A0JT7G9
|JSC "TRANSFINGROUP" Asset Management, if
|RU000A0JT7G9
|0.05
|0.1
|2
|2
|TRMK
|PАО "TMK", cs
|RU000A0B6NK6
|0.01
|0.05
|2
|2
Also since February 1, 2018, the Decimals will be changed without changing the tick size for the following securities:
|Security code
|Security name
|ISIN
|
Decimals
|
Decimals
|ACKO
|JSC "YUZHURAL - ASKO", cs
|RU000A0JXS91
|4
|2
|EELT
|European Eltech PJSC, cs
|RU000A0JWW54
|3
|2
|KCHEP
|PJSC "Kamchatskenergo", ps
|RU0006753480
|4
|3
|PLZL
|PJSC Polyus, cs
|RU000A0JNAA8
|1
|0
|TUCH
|PJSC "Tuchkovskiy combine of building materials", cs
|RU000A0JR4D5
|3
|2
|UNAC
|PJSC "UAC",cs
|RU000A0JPLZ7
|4
|3