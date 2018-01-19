 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?


Moscow Exchange Will Change The Tick Size On The Stock Market Since February 1, 2018

Date 19/01/2018

Moscow Stock Exchange will change the tick size on the stock market since February 1, 2018 for the following shares:

Security codeSecurity nameISIN

Tick size,
RUB
(until 01.02.2018)

Tick size,
RUB
(since 01.02.2018)

Decimals
(until 01.02.2018)

Decimals
(since 01.02.2018)
ABBN        Bank of Astana, cs KZ1C00001023 0.01 0.1 2 2
CNTLP       PJSC "Central Telegraph", ps RU0007665139 0.01 0.05 2 2
ENPL         Citibank N.A. (En+ Group plc), gdr US29355E2081 0.1 0.5 1 1
GCHE        PJSC "Cherkizovo Group", cs RU000A0JL4R1 1 5 0 0
GTRK        PJSC "GTM", cs RU000A0ZYD22 0.01 0.1 2 2
IRKT        Irkut Corporation, cs RU0006752979 0.01 0.05 2 2
KZOSP       PJSC "Kazanorgsintez", ps RU0006753456 0.01 0.05 2 2
MGTSP       MGTS PJSC, ps RU0009036479 1 5 0 0
OBUV        JSC OR, cs RU000A0JXKG3 0.01 0.05 2 2
RNFT        PJSC "RussNeft", cs RU000A0JSE60 0.1 0.5 1 1
RU000A0JT7G9 JSC "TRANSFINGROUP" Asset Management, if RU000A0JT7G9 0.05 0.1 2 2
TRMK        PАО "TMK", cs RU000A0B6NK6 0.01 0.05 2 2

Also since February 1, 2018, the Decimals will be changed without changing the tick size for the following securities:

Security codeSecurity nameISIN

Decimals
(until 01.02.2018)

Decimals
(since 01.02.2018)
ACKO        JSC "YUZHURAL - ASKO", cs RU000A0JXS91 4 2
EELT        European Eltech PJSC, cs RU000A0JWW54 3 2
KCHEP       PJSC "Kamchatskenergo", ps RU0006753480 4 3
PLZL        PJSC Polyus, cs RU000A0JNAA8 1 0
TUCH        PJSC "Tuchkovskiy combine of building materials", cs RU000A0JR4D5 3 2
UNAC        PJSC "UAC",cs RU000A0JPLZ7 4 3