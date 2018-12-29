Moscow Exchange: Updated MOEX Indices And MICEX 10 Index Methodologies Come Into Effect

A revised methodology for the calculation of Moscow Exchange’s indices will take effect on 21 January 2019. The Bank of Russia registered it on 21 August 2018. The document details were disclosed on MOEX website on 27 August 2018.
The amendments intend to extend the MOEX Total Return Indices Series and rebrand the MOEX Indices family. According to the updated methodology, the MOEX sectoral indices and the SMID Index will be supplemented with their total return versions. Furthermore, names and codes of other MOEX Indices will be changed similar to the MOEX benchmark, which has been rebranded the MOEX Russia Index.
Besides that, a new version of MICEX 10 Index Methodology will take effect on 21 January 2019.
The Methodology was approved on 27 December 2018 with the following amendments:
- MICEX 10 Index is renamed MOEX 10 Index;
- Timings for index constituents list formulation and disclosure are synchronized with other indices;
- Index calculation formulate is adjusted;
- Index is to be calculated based on closing prices;
- A reference to the Moscow Exchange Index Management Policy is added to the methodology;
- Some editorial changes are made throughout the text.