Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In May 2019

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for May 2019 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.
Total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets was RUB 61.0 trln in May 2019.
The growth leaders were the Equity Market (+27.8%), Bond Market (+23.2%) and commodity derivatives (+32.7%).
Equity & Bond Market
Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Markets in May 2019 increased by 24.7% to RUB 3,103.0 bln (May 2018: RUB 2,489.3 bln), hereinafter exclusive of overnight bonds.
Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units added 27.8% and reached RUB 1,020.0 bln (May 2018: RUB 798 bln). The average daily turnover was RUB 48.6 bln (May 2018: RUB 38.0 bln).
Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds increased by 23.2% to RUB 2,083.0 bln (May 2018: RUB 1,691.3 bln). The average daily trading volume (ADTV) was RUB 99.2 bln (May 2018: RUB 80.5 bln).
Forty-five new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,677.6 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 462.2 bln) were placed in May 2019.
Derivatives Market
Derivatives Market volumes were RUB 6.5 trln (May 2018: RUB 6.7 trln) or 117.0 mln contracts (May 2018: 111.0 mln), of which 113.3 mln contracts were futures and 3.7 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 311.6 bln (May 2018: RUB 320.8 bln).
Commodity derivatives trading volumes grew by an impressive 32.7% to RUB 2.4 trln.
Open interest at the end of the month reached RUB 583.2 bln (May 2018: RUB 705.7 bln).
Standartised OTC Derivatives Market turnover increased by 1.4% to RUB 12.0 bln.
FX Market
FX Market turnover was RUB 24.4 trln (May 2018: RUB 30.2 trln), with spot trades totaling RUB 4.9 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 19.5 trln.
The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,161.8 bln (USD 17.9 bln), compared to RUB 1,440.2 bln (USD 23.1 bln) in May 2018.
Money Market
Money Market turnover was RUB 25.7 trln (May 2018: RUB 30.4 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,223.1 bln (May 2018: RUB 1,449.8 bln).
The CCP-cleared GCC repo segment grew by 1.5% to RUB 4.8 trln.
Commodities Markets
Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 2.1 bln (May 2018: RUB 8.3 bln), of which RUB 2.1 bln (0.8t) was gold and RUB 11.2 mln (0.4t) was silver.
The total trading volume of agricultural products (grain and sugar) was RUB 3.3 bln (May 2018: RUB 3.1 bln). ADTV was RUB 158.1 mln (May 2018: RUB 148.9 mln).