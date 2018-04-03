Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In March 2018

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for March 2018 and comparisons are with same period last year.
Total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets was RUB 71.2 trln in March 2018.
Turnover grew on the Equity & Bond Market by 40.1%, with bond turnover increasing by 61.4% and shares turnover rising by 5.4%. Turnover in the options section of the Derivatives Market was up 9.9%.
The number of trading days in March 2018 was 21 (versus 22 trading days in March 2017).
Equity and Bond Market
Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market rose by 40.1% to RUB 3,089.2 bln (March 2017: RUB 2,205.3 bln), hereinafter exclusive of short-term bonds.
Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units increased by 5.4% to RUB 884.7 bln (March 2017: RUB 839.6 bln). The average daily turnover was RUB 42.1 bln (March 2017: RUB 38.2 bln).
Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds increased by 61.4% to RUB 2,204.6 bln (March 2017: RUB 1,365.8 bln). The average daily trading volume (ADTV) was RUB 105.0 bln (March 2017: RUB 62.1 bln).
55 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,945.3 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 855.7) were placed in March.
Derivatives Market
Derivatives Market volumes amounted to RUB 7.8 trln (March 2017: RUB 8.7 trln) or 135.1 mln contracts (March 2017: 155.6 mln), of which 127.3 mln contracts were futures and 7.9 mln contracts were options.
Commodity derivatives volumes were up 35.9% to RUB 1.6 trln and equity derivatives were up 29.7% to RUB 404 bln. Turnover in options grew by 9.9% to RUB 762 bln.
Open interest at the end of the month reached RUB 739.7 bln (March 2017: RUB 661.0 bln).
FX Market
FX Market turnover was RUB 29.6 trln (March 2017: RUB 36.7 trln), including spot trades totalling RUB 6.8 trln and swap trades and forwards together totalling RUB 22.9 trln.
The FX Market’s average daily turnover was RUB 1,411.0 bln (USD 24.7 bln) compared to RUB 1,666.6 bln (USD 28.7 bln) in March 2017.
Money Market
Money Market turnover totaled RUB 29.4 trln (March 2017: RUB 33.0 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,401.7 bln (March 2017: RUB 1,498.9 bln).
Commodities Market
Total turnover in precious metals amounted to RUB 6.7 bln (March 2017: RUB 9.1 bln), of which RUB 6.7 bln (2.7 t) was gold and RUB 6.7 mln (219 kg) was silver. The gold spot market grew ten-fold to RUB 1.1 bln (March 2017: RUB 115 mln).
The total trading volume of agricultural products (grain and sugar) was RUB 2.8 bln in March.