Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In June 2018

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for June 2018 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.
Total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets was RUB 70.8 trln in June 2018. The fastest-growing market was the Bond Market, where trading volumes increased by 16.8% year-on-year.
The first half of 2018 was strong for Moscow Exchange, with many instruments showing significant year-on-year growth in volumes: Bonds +56.0%, Equities +19.3%, Commodity futures +42.8%, Stock futures +29.4%, Options +7.0% and FX Spot +6.6%.
Equity and Bond Market
Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market in June 2018 reached RUB 2,530.6 bln (June 2017: RUB 2,385.8 bln), hereinafter exclusive of overnight bonds.
Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units amounted to RUB 773.0 bln (June 2017: RUB 881.0 bln). The average daily turnover was RUB 36.8 bln (June 2017: RUB 42.0 bln).
Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 1,757.6 bln (June 2017: RUB 1,504.9 bln). The average daily trading volume (ADTV) was RUB 83.7 bln (June 2017: RUB 71.7 bln).
49 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,564.8 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 822.1 bln) were placed in June 2018.
Derivatives Market
Derivatives Market volumes amounted to RUB 6.9 trln (June 2017: RUB 7.5 trln) or 116.5 mln contracts (June 2017: 148.9 mln), of which 110.8 mln contracts were futures and 5.8 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 327.7 bln (June 2017: RUB 358.1 bln).
Open interest at the end of the month reached RUB 417.2 bln (June 2017: RUB 729.2 bln).
FX Market
FX Market turnover was RUB 28.3 trln (June 2017: RUB 30.9 trln), including spot trades totaling RUB 7.4 trln and swap trades and forwards together totaling RUB 20.9 trln.
The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,348.5 bln (USD 21.5 bln), compared to RUB 1,471.9 bln (USD 25.4 bln) in June 2017.
Money Market
Money Market turnover totaled RUB 29.5 trln (June 2017: RUB 31.5 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,406.3 bln (June 2017: RUB 1,501.0 bln).
Commodities Market
Total turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) amounted to RUB 8.8 bln (June 2017: RUB 8.1 bln), of which RUB 8.8 bln (2.04 t) was gold and RUB 32.2 mln (338.2 kg) was silver. Gold spot turnover was RUB 2.0 bln (June 2017: RUB 0.5 bln). ADTV of the precious metals market was RUB 420.1 mln (June 2017: RUB 386.2 mln).
The trading volume of agricultural products (grain and sugar) totaled RUB 3.9 bln in June. ADTV was RUB 187.7 mln (June 2017: RUB 25.8 mln).