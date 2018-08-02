Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In July 2018

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for July 2018 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.
Total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets was RUB 75.2 trln in July 2018.
The key growth drivers were the Bond Market (+28.1%), FX Market (+21.3%) and Equity Market (+9.6%).
Equity and Bond Market
Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market in July 2018 increased by 21.6% to RUB 2,455.7 bln (July 2017: RUB 2,019.8 bln), hereinafter exclusive of overnight bonds.
Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units rose by 9.6% and amounted to RUB 782.5 bln (July 2017: RUB 714.0 bln). The average daily turnover was RUB 35.6 bln (July 2017: RUB 34.0 bln).
Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds grew by 28.1% to RUB 1,673.2 bln (July 2017: RUB 1,305.8 bln). The average daily trading volume (ADTV) was RUB 76.1 bln (July 2017: RUB 62.2 bln).
49 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,790.0 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 779.4 bln) were placed in July 2018.
Derivatives Market
Derivatives Market volumes amounted to RUB 6.1 trln (July 2017: RUB 7.1 trln) or 104.0 mln contracts (July 2017: 140.6 mln), of which 99.6 mln contracts were futures and 4.3 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 279.2 bln (July 2017: RUB 339.9 bln).
Open interest at the end of the month reached RUB 453.2 bln (July 2017: RUB 931.2 bln).
FX Market
FX Market turnover added 21.3% to reach RUB 32.5 trln (July 2017: RUB 26.8 trln), including spot trades totaling RUB 7.1 trln and swap trades and forwards together totaling RUB 25.4 trln.
The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,478.9 bln (USD 23.5 bln), compared to RUB 1,277.7 bln (USD 21.4 bln) in July 2017.
Money Market
Money Market turnover totaled RUB 30.0 trln (July 2017: RUB 32.3 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,363.8 bln (July 2017: RUB 1,539.5 bln).
Commodities Market
Total turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) amounted to RUB 9.9 bln (July 2017: RUB 11.3 bln), of which RUB 9.9 bln (3.9 t) was gold and RUB 8.9 mln (280.1 kg) was silver. Gold spot turnover was RUB 1.7 bln (July 2017: RUB 0.4 bln). ADTV of the precious metals market was RUB 449.1 mln (July 2017: RUB 537.7 mln).
The trading volume of agricultural products (grain and sugar) totaled RUB 5.2 bln in July (July 2017: RUB 0.34 bln). ADTV was RUB 235.0 mln (July 2017: RUB 16.3 mln).