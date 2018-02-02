Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In January 2018

Total trading volume across Moscow Exchange`s markets in January 2018 was RUB 58.0 trln.
The key growth drivers were the Bond Market (+103.2%YoY) and Equity Market (+10.1%YoY). FX Market turnover grew by 5.9%YoY.
The number of trading days in January 2018 was 20 (versus 21 trading days in January 2017).
Equity and Bond Market
Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market rose by 55.5% YoY to RUB 2,268.7 bln (January 2017: RUB 1,459.3 bln), hereinafter exclusive of short-term bonds.
Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units increased by 10.1% YoY to RUB 823.1 bln (January 2017: RUB 747.8 bln). The average daily turnover was RUB 41.2 bln (January 2017: RUB 35.6 bln).
Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds increased by 103.2% YoY to RUB 1,445.6 bln (January 2017: RUB 711.4 bln). The average daily trading volume (ADTV) was RUB 72.3 bln (January 2017: RUB 33.9 bln).
24 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,175.6 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 586.1) were placed in January.
Derivatives Market
Derivatives Market volumes amounted to RUB 5.4 trln (January 2017: RUB 7.0 trln) or 92.0 mln contracts (January 2017: 122.5 mln), of which 86.2 mln contracts were futures and 5.8 mln contracts were options.
Open interest at the end of the month reached RUB 922.7 bln (January 2017: RUB 740.2 bln).
FX Market
FX Market turnover grew by 5.9% YoY to RUB 25.3 trln (January 2017: RUB 23.9 trln), including spot trades totalling RUB 5.2 trln and swap trades and forwards together totalling RUB 20.1 trln. FX Market turnover in US dollar terms increased by 11.5% YoY to USD 447.1 bln (January 2017: USD 401.0 bln).
The FX Market`s average daily turnover was RUB 1,264.0 bln (USD 22.4 bln) compared to RUB 1,139.5 bln in January 2017.
Money Market
Money Market turnover totaled RUB 24.2 trln (January 2017: RUB 26 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,208.4 bln (January 2017: RUB 1,239.0 bln).
The volume of repo transactions with the CCP was RUB 14.5 trln (January 2017: RUB 15.1 trln).
Commodities Market
Total turnover in precious metals amounted to RUB 6.9 bln (January 2017: RUB 4.7 bln), of which RUB 6.9 bln (2.8 t) was gold and RUB 46.6 mln (1.5 t) was silver.
The total trading volume of agricultural products (grain and sugar) was RUB 1,135.1 mln in January.