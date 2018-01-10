Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In December 2017

Total trading volume across Moscow Exchange`s markets in December was RUB 71.5 trln.
The number of trading days in December 2017 was 21 (versus 22 trading days in December 2016).
In 2017, Moscow Exchange's total trading volume grew to RUB 887.6 trln (2016: RUB 850.4 trln). The key growth drivers were the Bond Market (+25.3% YoY, exclusive of overnight bonds), Money Market (+13.0%) and FX Market (+5.4%).
Equity and Bond Market
Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market reached RUB 2,918.6 bln (December 2016: RUB 2,928.3 bln), hereinafter exclusive of short-term bonds.
Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units was RUB 659.0 bln (December 2016: RUB 982.6 bln). The average daily turnover was RUB 31.4 bln (December 2016: RUB 44.7 bln).
Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds increased by 16.1% YoY to RUB 2,259.6 bln (December 2016: RUB 1,945.6 bln). The average daily trading volume (ADTV) was RUB 107.6 bln (December 2016: RUB 88.4 bln).
Seventy-four new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,948.6 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 766.0) were placed in December.
Derivatives Market
Derivatives Market volumes amounted to RUB 6.0 trln (December 2016: RUB 8.4 trln) or 111.2 mln contracts (December 2016: 145.2 mln), of which 105.5 mln contracts were futures and 5.7 mln contracts were options.
Open interest at the end of the month reached RUB 702.9 bln (December 2016: RUB 639.0 bln).
FX Market
FX Market turnover was RUB 29.9 trln (December 2016: RUB 31.0 trln), including spot trades totalling RUB 5.9 trln and swap trades and forwards together totalling RUB 23.8 trln. FX Market turnover in US dollar terms increased by 2% YoY to USD 507.9 bln (December 2016: USD 498.1 bln).
The FX Market`s average daily turnover was RUB 1,416.7 bln (USD 24.2 bln) compared to RUB 1,407.2 bln in December 2016.
Money Market
Money Market turnover totaled RUB 28.2 trln (December 2016: RUB 41.7 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,341.5 bln (December 2016: RUB 1,896.5 bln).
The volume of repo transactions with the CCP was RUB 16.9 trln (December 2016: RUB 21.4 trln).
Commodities Market
Total turnover in precious metals amounted to RUB 8.1 bln (December 2016: RUB 10.2 bln), of which RUB 8.1 bln (3.4 t) was gold and RUB 3.7 mln (121.8 kg) was silver.
The total trading volume of agricultural products (grain and sugar) was RUB 1,057.1 mln in December.