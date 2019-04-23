Moscow Exchange Trading Schedule Over May Holidays

Moscow Exchange announces the trading schedule for its markets over the May public holiday period.
On holidays, 2, 3 and 10 May, the FX, Precious Metals, Equity & Bonds, Deposit, Money and Derivatives Markets will be open. All instruments will trade on the FX and Precious Metals Markets, except trades with "today" settlement and swap transactions with their first parts settled on the same day. More detailed information on FX and precious metals trading is available in the interactive trading calendar.
The Standardised OTC Derivatives market will be closed on these days.
1 and 9 May are non-business days on all MOEX markets.
29, 30 April, 6, 7 and 8 May 2019 are regular trading days.MOEX’s interactive trading calendar for 2019 is available here.