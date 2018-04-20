Moscow Exchange Trading Schedule Over May Holidays

Moscow Exchange announces the trading schedule for its markets over the May public holiday period.
On holidays, 30 April and 2 May, the FX, Precious Metals, Equity & Bonds, Money and Derivatives Markets will be open.
All instruments will trade on the FX and Precious Metals Markets, except trades with "today" settlement and swap transactions with their first parts settled on the same day.
The Standardised OTC Derivatives market will be closed on these days.
29 April, 1, 5-6 and 9 May are non-business days on all MOEX markets.
28 April 2018 is a business day. On this day, all instruments will trade on the FX and Precious Metals Markets, except trades with "today" settlement and swap transactions with their first parts settled on the same day.
