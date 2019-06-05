Moscow Exchange To Take Part In SPIEF 2019

Moscow Exchange is a partner of the business section of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2019) taking place in St. Petersburg on 6-8 June. Executives from the Exchange will participate in the following activities at the Forum:
6 June
9:00–10:15 – Anna Kuznetsova, Managing Director of the Equity and Bond Market, will participate in a panel discussion on "Implementation stage for the ‘small business development’ mission" (pavilion F, conference hall F1).
11:00–12:15 – Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange, will participate in a panel discussion on "Retail investors as stock market drivers" (pavilion F, conference hall F3).
11:00–12:15 – Oleg Viyugin, Chairman of the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board, will participate in a panel discussion on "How can financial centers survive in the era of fintech?" (conference hall, Krasnodar Region stand).
14:00–15:30 – Igor Marich, Managing Director of the Money and Derivatives Market, will participate in a roundtable on "The banking sphere. New opportunities for interaction in industrial and financial spheres in the context of Russian-Chinese integrated energy cooperation" (pavilion G, conference hall G7).
14:45–15:00 – Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange will participate in the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between MOEX and VTB Bank aimed at promoting development of a financial markets culture amongst the Russian population (VTB Bank stand).
16:45–18:00 – With support from Moscow Exchange, a panel discussion on "Finance and the millennials: how the financial sector is changing under the sway of the new generation" will take place with the participation of Managing Director of the Equity and Bond Market Anna Kuznetsova (pavilion G, conference hall G5).
16:45–18:00 – Anna Vasilenko, Managing Director for Key Clients and Issuer Relations, will participate in a panel discussion on "The ESG race for USD 30 trillion of investment is on" (pavilion F, conference hall F3).
16:45–18:00 – Oleg Viyugin, Chairman of the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board will participate in a panel discussion on "Banking or the financial ecosystem: which will outlive the other?" (Congress Center, conference hall D1).
7 June
12:00–13:30 – Igor Marich, Managing Director of the Money and Derivatives Market, will participate in a business lunch on "Investment cooperation: Development and integration" hosted by Kommersant Publishing House and the Eurasian Development Bank (the Chinese Puzzle Restaurant, ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre, 7th Floor).
16:00–16:45 – Anna Kuznetsova, Managing Director of the Equity and Bond Market, will participate in a panel discussion on "Improving the financial culture: how to ensure public confidence and improve the availability and quality of services" (pavilion G, Innosocium LAB).
16.45-17.00 – Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange, will participate in the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between MOEX and the INNOSOCIUM Foundation for the Promotion of Social Development aimed at developing a financial markets culture amongst the Russian population (pavilion G, Innosocium LAB).