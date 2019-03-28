Moscow Exchange To Launch Sustainability Indices

On 1 April 2019, Moscow Exchange will begin calculating and publishing daily sustainability indices created jointly with the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP).
The new indices, the MOEX-RSPP Responsibility and Transparency Index and the MOEX-RSPP Sustainability Vector Index, will be based on RSPP’s annual analysis of Russia’s largest companies demonstrating a robust ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) profile. The indices will include companies that disclose the most complete information about their activity in the fields of sustainability and corporate social responsibility.
The MOEX-RSPP Responsibility and Transparency Index will comprise 22 companies that lead the way in terms of ESG disclosure. The MOEX-RSPP Sustainability Vector Index will feature 15 that show the greatest progress in terms of ESG compared to the previous year.
The indices will be reviewed annually. They will be published on the websites of Moscow Exchange and RSPP, as well as relayed through news agencies on a daily basis.
The benchmarks are going live as part of a partnership agreement signed between Moscow Exchange and the RSPP in March 2019. The agreement aims to promote responsible business conduct among Russian issuers, improve their transparency and investment attractiveness as well as strengthen investor confidence in them. The calculation methodology for the MOEX-RSPP indices will take effect on 1 April 2019. The parent universe of issuers analysed by the RSPP includes the top 100 Russian companies according to RAEX-600 and RBC-500 rankings. For more details about the RSPP’s methodology, please visit its website.