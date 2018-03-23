Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board Extends CEO Alexander Afanasiev's Term Of Office

On 23 March 2018, the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board held a meeting.
The Board re-elected Alexander Afanasiev as Chairman of the Moscow Exchange Executive Board for a new term of office. The current employment contract of Alexander Afanasiev expires in late April 2018.
Alexey Kudrin, Chairman of the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board, said:
"Alexander Afanasiev is a highly experienced executive who led major reforms of the market infrastructure and guided the Exchange to a successful IPO. During his term of office, the company has built a professional team of managers, extended significantly its product and services line, delivered record financial results, increased considerably its market cap and broadened the shareholder base as well as improved confidence in the Exchange as the operator of the reliable and transparent infrastructure of the Russian financial market among market participants and individual investors. The Supervisory Board gave a favourable opinion on the management team performance on the delivery of the MOEX 2015-2020 Strategy and extended the term of office of Alexander Afanasiev as the Chairman of the Executive Board until April 2020 for final implementation of the Strategy."
Alexander Afanasiev, Chairman of the Moscow Exchange Executive Board, said:
"I am grateful to the Supervisory Board for having the trust in me. In my opinion, our priority tasks are to develop the Group’s business in line with the strategy, enhance the Russian financial infrastructure in terms of its efficiency, transparency and innovation capacity, capture new opportunities in the stream of the digitalisation trend in the global economy, increase the domestic investor base, facilitate capital raising for corporates and ensure continuity of the company’s management. The Group has large-scale and mostly new tasks and I will make every possible effort to complete their realization."