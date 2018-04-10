Moscow Exchange Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With Hanoi Stock Exchange

On 10 April 2018, Moscow Exchange signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hanoi Stock Exchange. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the exchanges and expand their partnership in multiple areas.
The signing ceremony with Alexander Afanasiev, CEO of Moscow Exchange, and Nguyen Thi Hoang Lan, Vice Chairperson and Acting CEO of HNX, took place as part of the annual Exchange Forum in Moscow.
Moscow Exchange Group manages the sole multifunctional exchange platform in Russia for equities, bonds, derivative instruments, currencies, money market instruments, precious metals and agricultural products. The Group includes Russia's central securities depository (National Settlement Depository), and National Clearing Centre, performing the functions of central counterparty on the markets, which allows Moscow Exchange to offer its clients the full spectrum of trading and post-trading services.
Moscow Exchange ranks among the world's top 25 exchanges by total volume of equities traded, and among the ten largest exchanges for bond and derivative trading. It is also Russia's primary venue for raising funds via the capital markets. Securities of 664 Russian companies were traded on MOEX as of 1 April 2018.
Hanoi Stock Exchange was founded in 2009 based on Hanoi Securities Trading Center established in 2005. HNX offers trading in shares, government bonds and derivatives.
HNX is one of the two largest exchanges in Vietnam.