Moscow Exchange Sets AGM Date, Recommends Dividend

At its meeting on 2 March 2018, the Supervisory Board of Moscow Exchange (MOEX) set the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) as 26 April 2018 and approved the AGM agenda.
The record date for participation in the AGM is 3 April 2018.
The AGM agenda includes approval of the company's annual report for 2017 and FY 2017 financial statements as well as distribution of profit for FY 2017.
The Board recommended that the AGM approve a dividend of RUB 5.47 per share (RUB 12.45 bln in total for the period) for 2017. With the interim dividend of RUB 2.49 per share (or a total of RUB 5.67 bln) already paid in 2017, the total recommended dividend for 2017 amounts to RUB 7.96 per share (total of RUB 18.12 bln), or 89% of the company's IFRS net profit for 2017. The dividend record date was set as 15 May 2018.
Moscow Exchange dividend payments for 2016 amounted to RUB 7.68 per share for 2016 (69.4% of net profit).
The Board approved the following list of 12 candidates nominated by shareholders for the Supervisory Board to be elected at the AGM.
- Mikhail Bratanov, Head of Société Generale Securities Services in Russia and CIS, Head of Securities Services Department at Rosbank, independent candidate.
- Anatoly Braverman, First Deputy CEO at Russian Direct Investment Fund, non-executive director.
- Yury Denisov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at National Clearing Center, non-executive director.
- Andrey Golikov, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Moscow Exchange, non-executive director.
- Maria Gordon, Independent Director at ALROSA, independent director.
- Valery Goreglyad, Chief Auditor at Bank of Russia, non-executive director.
- Bella Zlatkis, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at Sberbank, non-executive director.
- Anatoly Karachinsky, President at IBS Group, independent director.
- Alexander Izosimov, Independent Director at EVRAZ plc, independent candidate.
- Duncan Paterson, Non-Executive Chairman at GH Financials Limited, independent director.
- Rainer Riess, Director General at the Federation of European Securities Exchanges AISBL (FESE), independent director.
- Oleg Vyugin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Securities Market Participants (NAUFOR), independent director.
Moscow Exchange seeks to continuously strengthen its corporate governance and to increase the number of independent directors on the Board. Seven of the candidates nominated for the Board have been recognised as independent. Currently there are five independent directors on the Board.