Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Securities And Derivatives market

CCP NCC is changing IM rates on Securities market starting from March 19, 2018 for the following shares:
|№
|Ticker
|Issuer Name
|Current IM rates
|New IM rates
|S_1_min
|S_2_min
|S_3_min
|S_1_min
|S_2_min
|S_3_min
|1
|MGNT
|Magnit
|14%
|18%
|25%
|17%
|24%
|38%
|2
|AFKS
|AFK Sistema
|50%
|70%
|90%
|35%
|49%
|78%
CCP NCC is changing the following IM rates on Derivatives market starting from 7:00 pm March 16, 2018:
|№
|Underlying
|Futures description
|Current IM rate
|New IM rate
|1
|MGNT
|Magnit ordinary shares
|14%
|17%