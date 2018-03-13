 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Securities And Derivatives market

Date 13/03/2018

CCP NCC is changing IM rates on Securities market starting from March 19, 2018 for the following shares:

Ticker Issuer Name Current IM rates New IM rates
S_1_min S_2_min S_3_min S_1_min S_2_min S_3_min
1 MGNT Magnit 14% 18% 25% 17% 24% 38%
2 AFKS AFK Sistema 50% 70% 90% 35% 49% 78%

CCP NCC is changing the following IM rates on Derivatives market starting from 7:00 pm March 16, 2018:

Underlying Futures description Current IM rate New IM rate
1 MGNT Magnit ordinary shares 14% 17%

 

 