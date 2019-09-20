Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On FX And Precious Metals Market

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on FX and precious metals market starting from September 23, 2019:
1. Japanese yen (JPY) will be included into inter-product spread groups.
2. The new structure of inter-product spread groups will be set:
|№
|Name of group/supergroup
|Assets in group/supergroup
|1
|EURUSD
|EUR, USD
|2
|FX_GROUP_1
|CNY, HKD, JPY
|3
|FX_GROUP _2
|GBP, CHF
|4
|FX_GROUP _3
|EURUSD, FX_GROUP_1
|5
|FX_GROUP _4
|FX_GROUP_2, FX_GROUP_3
3. Risk rates for FX currency pairs with JPY for calculation of inter-product spread group discounts will be set:
|Asset1
|Asset2
|SVal1/Val2
|EUR
|JPY
|0.05
|GBP
|JPY
|0.05
|CHF
|JPY
|0.05
|CNY
|JPY
|0.05
|HKD
|JPY
|0.05