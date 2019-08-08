Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Derivatives Market

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Derivatives market starting from 7:00 pm on August 9, 2019:
- Concentration limits (LK1, LK2):
|№
|Underlying asset code
|Underlying asset
|Current values
|New values
|Concentration limit 1 LK1
|Concentration limits 2 LK2
|Concentration limit 1 LK1
|Concentration limits 2 LK2
|1
|PLT
|platinum
|181
|905
|1 800
|9 000
|2
|PLD
|palladium
|175
|875
|850
|4 250
- Parameter that used to calculate inter-product spreads discounts (window_size):
|№
|Underlying asset code
|Underlying asset
|window_size
|Current value
|New value
|1
|CL
|Light Sweet Crude Oil
|0.5
|0.3
|2
|BR
|Brent oil
|0.5
|0.4
|3
|MIX
|MOEX Russia Index
|0.5
|0.1
|4
|MXI
|MOEX Russia Index (mini)
|0.5
|0.1
|5
|RTS
|RTS Index
|0.5
|0.6
|6
|OFZ2
|2-year Russian Federation government bonds
|0.5
|0.3
|7
|OFZ4
|4-year Russian Federation government bonds
|0.5
|0.3
|8
|OFZ6
|6-year Russian Federation government bonds
|0.5
|0.3
|9
|OF10
|10-year Russian Federation government bonds
|0.5
|0.3
|10
|OF15
|15-year Russian Federation government bonds
|0.5
|0.3
- Blue Chips Index futures will be excluded from inter-product spread starting from 7:00 pm on August 9, 2019.