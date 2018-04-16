Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Derivatives And Securities Markets

CCP NCC is changing IM rates on Securities market starting from April 17, 2018 for the following shares:
|№
|Ticker
|Current IM rates
|New IM rates
|S_1_min
|S_2_min
|S_3_min
|S_1_min
|S_2_min
|S_3_min
|1
|AFLT
|14%
|20%
|31%
|17%
|23%
|34%
|2
|ALRS
|14%
|20%
|31%
|17%
|23%
|34%
|3
|GAZP
|14%
|18%
|25%
|17%
|21%
|28%
|4
|LKOH
|14%
|18%
|25%
|17%
|21%
|28%
|5
|MAGN
|14%
|20%
|31%
|17%
|23%
|34%
|6
|MOEX
|14%
|20%
|28%
|17%
|23%
|31%
|7
|MTSS
|14%
|20%
|31%
|17%
|23%
|34%
|8
|NVTK
|14%
|20%
|31%
|17%
|23%
|34%
|9
|ROSN
|14%
|18%
|25%
|17%
|21%
|28%
|10
|SNGS
|14%
|20%
|31%
|17%
|23%
|34%
|11
|SNGSP
|14%
|18%
|25%
|17%
|21%
|28%
|12
|VTBR
|14%
|18%
|25%
|17%
|21%
|28%
|13
|CHMF
|15%
|21%
|34%
|17%
|23%
|36%
|14
|HYDR
|15%
|21%
|34%
|17%
|23%
|36%
|15
|TRNFP
|15%
|21%
|34%
|17%
|23%
|36%
|16
|TATN
|16%
|23%
|36%
|17%
|24%
|37%
|17
|GMKN
|17%
|21%
|28%
|20%
|24%
|31%
|18
|SBER
|17%
|21%
|28%
|20%
|24%
|31%
|19
|SBERP
|17%
|18%
|28%
|20%
|21%
|31%
|20
|POLY
|25%
|35%
|56%
|28%
|38%
|59%
CCP NCC is changing the following IM rates on Derivatives market starting from 2:00 pm April 17, 2018:
|№
|Underlying
|Futures description
|Current IM rate
|New IM rate
|1
|AFLT
|Aeroflot ordinary shares
|14%
|17%
|2
|ALRS
|ALROSA ordinary shares
|14%
|17%
|3
|CHMF
|Severstal ordinary shares
|15%
|17%
|4
|GAZR
|Gazprom ordinary shares
|14%
|17%
|5
|GMKR
|MMC Norilsk Nickel ordinary share
|17%
|20%
|6
|HYDR
|RusHydro ordinary shares
|15%
|17%
|7
|LKOH
|LUKoil Holdings ordinary shares
|14%
|17%
|8
|MOEX
|Moscow Exchange ordinary shares
|14%
|17%
|9
|MTSI
|Mobile TeleSystems ordinary shares
|14%
|17%
|10
|NOTK
|NOVATEK ordinary shares
|14%
|17%
|11
|ROSN
|Rosneft ordinary shares
|14%
|17%
|12
|SBRF
|Sberbank of Russia ordinary shares
|17%
|20%
|13
|SBPR
|Sberbank of Russia preferred shares
|15%
|20%
|14
|SNGP
|Surgutneftegas preferred shares
|14%
|17%
|15
|SNGR
|Surgutneftegas ordinary shares
|14%
|17%
|16
|TATN
|Tatneft ordinary shares
|16%
|17%
|17
|TRNF
|TRANSNEFT preferred shares
|15%
|17%
|18
|VTBR
|VTB Bank ordinary shares
|14%
|17%