Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Securities

Date 27/06/2018

The following risk parameters will be changed:

IR risk (downward scenario) - SECΔ_1 (Y0/Y1)

Ticker Current value New value New value effective for
AFLT 35% 77% 04.07.2018 - 06.07.2018
RTKM 35% 77% 06.07.2018 - 08.07.2018
RTKMP 35% 77% 06.07.2018 - 08.07.2018
TATN 35% 77% 04.07.2018 - 06.07.2018
TATNP 35% 77% 04.07.2018 - 06.07.2018

Market Risk Rate of the first, second and third level - S_1(2,3)_min

Ticker

Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, %  (S_1_min)

Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, %  (S_2_min)

Minimum Initial Margin for
the Market Risk, %  (S_3_min)

 New value effective for
Current value New value Current value New value Current value New value
AFLT 17% 26% 23% 32% 34% 43% 04.07.2018 - 06.07.2018
RTKM 23% 28% 33% 38% 45% 50% 06.07.2018 - 08.07.2018

 

Ticker Current value X_PR New value X_PR New value effective for
AFLT 2 1.6 04.07.2018 - 06.07.2018

 