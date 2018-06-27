Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change For The Securities

The following risk parameters will be changed:
IR risk (downward scenario) - SECΔ_1 (Y0/Y1)
|Ticker
|Current value
|New value
|New value effective for
|AFLT
|35%
|77%
|04.07.2018 - 06.07.2018
|RTKM
|35%
|77%
|06.07.2018 - 08.07.2018
|RTKMP
|35%
|77%
|06.07.2018 - 08.07.2018
|TATN
|35%
|77%
|04.07.2018 - 06.07.2018
|TATNP
|35%
|77%
|04.07.2018 - 06.07.2018
Market Risk Rate of the first, second and third level - S_1(2,3)_min
|Ticker
|
Minimum Initial Margin for
|
Minimum Initial Margin for
|
Minimum Initial Margin for
|New value effective for
|Current value
|New value
|Current value
|New value
|Current value
|New value
|AFLT
|17%
|26%
|23%
|32%
|34%
|43%
|04.07.2018 - 06.07.2018
|RTKM
|23%
|28%
|33%
|38%
|45%
|50%
|06.07.2018 - 08.07.2018
|Ticker
|Current value X_PR
|New value X_PR
|New value effective for
|AFLT
|2
|1.6
|04.07.2018 - 06.07.2018