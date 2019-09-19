 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Revised Maximum Quantity Of Securities Eligible As Collateral On Derivatives Market

Date 19/09/2019

CCP NCC changes maximum quantity of securities eligible as collateral on Derivatives Market starting from 7:00 p.m. on September 26, 2019:

Ticker Maximum allowed number of securities per ClearingMember, units
Previous value New value Change
ALRS 300 000 390 000 90 000
CHMF 21 000 21 000 0
FEES 35 000 000 35 000 000 0
GAZP 870 000 1 200 000 330 000
GMKN 4 500 4 500 0
HYDR 14 000 000 14 000 000 0
LKOH 23 000 27 000 4 000
MTSS 56 000 67 000 11 000
ROSN 110 000 110 000 0
SBER 1 900 000 1 500 000 -400 000
SBERP 140 000 140 000 0
SNGS 450 000 870 000 420 000
TATN 38 000 51 000 13 000
TRNFP 39 39 0
VTBR 530 000 000 630 000 000 100 000 000

 