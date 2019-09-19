Moscow Exchange: Revised Maximum Quantity Of Securities Eligible As Collateral On Derivatives Market

CCP NCC changes maximum quantity of securities eligible as collateral on Derivatives Market starting from 7:00 p.m. on September 26, 2019:
|Ticker
|Maximum allowed number of securities per ClearingMember, units
|Previous value
|New value
|Change
|ALRS
|300 000
|390 000
|90 000
|CHMF
|21 000
|21 000
|0
|FEES
|35 000 000
|35 000 000
|0
|GAZP
|870 000
|1 200 000
|330 000
|GMKN
|4 500
|4 500
|0
|HYDR
|14 000 000
|14 000 000
|0
|LKOH
|23 000
|27 000
|4 000
|MTSS
|56 000
|67 000
|11 000
|ROSN
|110 000
|110 000
|0
|SBER
|1 900 000
|1 500 000
|-400 000
|SBERP
|140 000
|140 000
|0
|SNGS
|450 000
|870 000
|420 000
|TATN
|38 000
|51 000
|13 000
|TRNFP
|39
|39
|0
|VTBR
|530 000 000
|630 000 000
|100 000 000