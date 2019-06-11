 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Revised Maximum Quantity Of Securities Eligible As Collateral On Derivatives Market

Date 11/06/2019

CCP NCC changes maximum quantity of securities eligible as collateral on Derivatives Market starting from 7:00 p.m. on June 21, 2019:

TickerMaximum allowed number of securities per ClearingMember, units
Previous value New value Change
ALRS 300 000 300 000 0
CHMF 21 000 21 000 0
FEES 35 000 000 35 000 000 0
GAZP 670 000 870 000 200 000
GMKN 5 300 4 500 -800
HYDR 14 000 000 14 000 000 0
LKOH 23 000 23 000 0
MTSS 56 000 56 000 0
ROSN 110 000 110 000 0
SBER 1 900 000 1 900 000 0
SBERP 140 000 140 000 0
SNGS 450 000 450 000 0
TATN 38 000 38 000 0
TRNFP 39 39 0
VTBR 530 000 000 530 000 000 0

 