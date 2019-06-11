Moscow Exchange: Revised Maximum Quantity Of Securities Eligible As Collateral On Derivatives Market

CCP NCC changes maximum quantity of securities eligible as collateral on Derivatives Market starting from 7:00 p.m. on June 21, 2019:
|Ticker
|Maximum allowed number of securities per ClearingMember, units
|Previous value
|New value
|Change
|ALRS
|300 000
|300 000
|0
|CHMF
|21 000
|21 000
|0
|FEES
|35 000 000
|35 000 000
|0
|GAZP
|670 000
|870 000
|200 000
|GMKN
|5 300
|4 500
|-800
|HYDR
|14 000 000
|14 000 000
|0
|LKOH
|23 000
|23 000
|0
|MTSS
|56 000
|56 000
|0
|ROSN
|110 000
|110 000
|0
|SBER
|1 900 000
|1 900 000
|0
|SBERP
|140 000
|140 000
|0
|SNGS
|450 000
|450 000
|0
|TATN
|38 000
|38 000
|0
|TRNFP
|39
|39
|0
|VTBR
|530 000 000
|530 000 000
|0