 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Moscow Exchange: Revised Maximum Quantity Of Securities Eligible As Collateral On Derivatives Market

Date 19/03/2019

CCP NCC changes maximum quantity of securities eligible as collateral on Derivatives Market starting from 7:00 p.m. on March 25, 2019:

Ticker

Maximum allowed number of securities per Clearing

Member, units

Previous value New value Change
ALRS 400,000 300,000 -100,000
CHMF 21,000 21,000 0
FEES 35,000,000 35,000,000 0
GAZP 670,000 670,000 0
GMKN 5,300 5,300 0
HYDR 14,000,000 14,000,000 0
LKOH 23,000 23,000 0
MTSS 66,000 56,000 -10,000
ROSN 110,000 110,000 0
SBER 1,900,000 1,900,000 0
SBERP 180,000 140,000 -40,000
SNGS 450,000 450,000 0
TATN 38,000 38,000 0
TRNFP 46 39 -7
VTBR 670,000,000 530,000,000 -140,000,000

 