Moscow Exchange: Revised Maximum Quantity Of Securities Eligible As Collateral On Derivatives Market

CCP NCC changes maximum quantity of securities eligible as collateral on Derivatives Market starting from 7:00 p.m. on March 25, 2019:
|Ticker
|
Maximum allowed number of securities per Clearing
Member, units
|Previous value
|New value
|Change
|ALRS
|400,000
|300,000
|-100,000
|CHMF
|21,000
|21,000
|0
|FEES
|35,000,000
|35,000,000
|0
|GAZP
|670,000
|670,000
|0
|GMKN
|5,300
|5,300
|0
|HYDR
|14,000,000
|14,000,000
|0
|LKOH
|23,000
|23,000
|0
|MTSS
|66,000
|56,000
|-10,000
|ROSN
|110,000
|110,000
|0
|SBER
|1,900,000
|1,900,000
|0
|SBERP
|180,000
|140,000
|-40,000
|SNGS
|450,000
|450,000
|0
|TATN
|38,000
|38,000
|0
|TRNFP
|46
|39
|-7
|VTBR
|670,000,000
|530,000,000
|-140,000,000