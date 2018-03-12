Moscow Exchange: Revised Maximum Quantity Of Securities Eligible As Collateral On Derivatives Market

CCP NCC changes maximum quantity of securities eligible as collateral on Derivatives Market starting from 7:00 p.m. on March 15, 2018:
|Ticker
|
Maximum allowed number of securities per Clearing
Member, units
|Prev. value
|New value
|Change
|CHMF
|21 000
|21 000
|0
|FEES
|42 000 000
|42 000 000
|0
|GAZP
|840 000
|840 000
|0
|GMKN
|6 900
|6 900
|0
|HYDR
|14 000 000
|17 000 000
|3 000 000
|LKOH
|18 000
|18 000
|0
|MAGN
|220 000
|310 000
|90 000
|MTSS
|53 000
|53 000
|0
|ROSN
|120 000
|120 000
|0
|SBER
|1 500 000
|1 500 000
|0
|SBERP
|140 000
|140 000
|0
|SNGS
|390 000
|390 000
|0
|TATN
|40 000
|47 000
|7 000
|TRNFP
|67
|46
|-21
|VTBR
|360 000 000
|560 000 000
|200 000 000