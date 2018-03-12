 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Revised Maximum Quantity Of Securities Eligible As Collateral On Derivatives Market

Date 12/03/2018

CCP NCC changes maximum quantity of securities eligible as collateral on Derivatives Market starting from 7:00 p.m. on March 15, 2018:

Ticker

Maximum allowed number of securities per Clearing

Member, units
Prev. value New value Change
CHMF 21 000 21 000 0
FEES 42 000 000 42 000 000 0
GAZP 840 000 840 000 0
GMKN 6 900 6 900 0
HYDR 14 000 000 17 000 000 3 000 000
LKOH 18 000 18 000 0
MAGN 220 000 310 000 90 000
MTSS 53 000 53 000 0
ROSN 120 000 120 000 0
SBER 1 500 000 1 500 000 0
SBERP 140 000 140 000 0
SNGS 390 000 390 000 0
TATN 40 000 47 000 7 000
TRNFP 67 46 -21
VTBR 360 000 000 560 000 000 200 000 000
 

 