Moscow Exchange Provides New Connectivity Option To Trade Derivatives

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) is teaming up with Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions to launch trades in derivatives through the TT platform. MOEX will be accessible by TT’s global user base.
Clients will be able to leverage TT’s full suite of tools, including functionality for charting and analytics, algo design, automated trading, mobile trading, FIX services and API development, to trade the complete range of products listed on MOEX’s Derivatives Market. These products include but aren’t limited to futures and options contracts on
- Indices, which are particularly popular among global macro clients
- Currency pairs, including the USD/Russian Ruble contract
- Energy products, including a Brent crude contract
- Precious metals
Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com, @Trading_Tech) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, CTAs, hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world’s major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.
Moscow Exchange’s Derivatives Market is the largest trading venue for derivative financial instruments in the Russia and Eastern Europe region. It combines sophisticated infrastructure, reliability and settlement guarantees, as well as the latest technologies for futures and options trading. At present, Moscow Exchange offers 64 futures contracts and options on the futures. Underlying assets include equity indices, shares, currency pairs, precious and industrial metals, oil and other commodities, as well as interest rates. The market’s ADTV has been RUB 329.8 bn year to date.