Moscow Exchange: MICEX 10 Index Methodology Change

A new version of MICEX 10 Index Methodology was approved on 6 July 2018 with the following amendments:
- MICEX 10 Index is renamed MOEX 10 Index;
- Timings for index constituents list formulation and disclosure are synchronized with other indices;
- Index calculation formulate is adjusted;
- Index is to be calculated based on closing prices;
- Some editorial changes are made throughout the text.
For the full text of the updated methodology, please follow the link. The effective date for the new version of the Methodology will be announced in due course.