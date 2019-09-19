Moscow Exchange: Final Settlement Prices Determined For September MOEX Index Futures

|Contract
|Expiry
|Final settlement price (points)
|Settlement date
|Calculation method
|RTS Index futures
|Sep 2019
|138,380
|19 Sep 2019
|The average value of the RTS Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (1,383.80 as of 19 Sep 2019)
|MOEX Russia Index futures
|Sep 2019
|280,568
|19 Sep 2019
|The average value of the MICEX Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (2,805.68 as of 19 Sep 2019)
|MICEX Index (mini) futures
|Sep 2019
|2,805.68
|19 Sep 2019
|The average value of the MICEX Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (2,805.68 as of 19 Sep 2019)
|Blud-Chip Index futures
|Sep 2019
|19,005
|19 Sep 2019
|The average value of the Blue-Chip Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (19,005 as of 19 Sep 2019)