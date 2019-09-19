 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Final Settlement Prices Determined For September MOEX Index Futures

Date 19/09/2019

Contract Expiry Final settlement price (points) Settlement date Calculation method
RTS Index futures Sep 2019 138,380 19 Sep 2019 The average value of the RTS Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (1,383.80 as of 19 Sep 2019)
MOEX Russia Index futures Sep 2019 280,568 19 Sep 2019 The average value of the MICEX Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (2,805.68 as of 19 Sep 2019)
MICEX Index (mini) futures Sep 2019 2,805.68 19 Sep 2019 The average value of the MICEX Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (2,805.68 as of 19 Sep 2019)
Blud-Chip Index futures Sep 2019 19,005 19 Sep 2019 The average value of the Blue-Chip Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (19,005 as of 19 Sep 2019)