|Contract
|Expiry
|Final settlement price (points)
|Settlement date
|Calculation method
|RTS Index futures
|March 2019
|123,999
|21 March 2019
|The average value of the RTS Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (1,239.99 as of 21 March 2019)
|MOEX Russia Index futures
|March 2019
|250,881
|21 March 2019
|The average value of the MICEX Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (2,508.81 as of 21 March 2019)
|MICEX Index (mini) futures
|March 2019
|2,508.81
|21 March 2019
|The average value of the MICEX Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (2,508.81 as of 21 March 2019)
|Blud-Chip Index futures
|March 2019
|16,824
|21 March 2019
|The average value of the Blue-Chip Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (16,824 as of 21 March 2019)
Moscow Exchange: Final Settlement Prices Determined For March MOEX Index Futures
Date 22/03/2019