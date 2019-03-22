 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Final Settlement Prices Determined For March MOEX Index Futures

Date 22/03/2019

ContractExpiryFinal settlement price (points)Settlement dateCalculation method
RTS Index futures March 2019 123,999 21 March 2019 The average value of the RTS Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (1,239.99 as of 21 March 2019)
MOEX Russia Index futures March 2019 250,881 21 March 2019 The average value of the MICEX Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (2,508.81 as of 21 March 2019)
MICEX Index (mini) futures March 2019 2,508.81 21 March 2019 The average value of the MICEX Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (2,508.81 as of 21 March 2019)
Blud-Chip Index futures March 2019 16,824 21 March 2019 The average value of the Blue-Chip Index from 3:00 to 4:00 pm MSK (16,824 as of 21 March 2019)