 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

Moscow Exchange: Eleven ETFs To Migrate To Settlement On T+2

Date 29/04/2019

On 6 May 2019, trading in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) under the Finex ETF and ITI Funds brands will migrate to a T+2 settlement cycle in USD without full collateral required. ·       Nine FinEx ETFs will be transferred from the order book with same day settlement in USD (board ID: EQTD) to the order book with settlement on T+2 in USD (board ID: TQTD); trading in the ETFs in EQTD board will be terminated;·       Two ITI Funds ETFs will be admitted to trading with settlement on T+2 in USD.

Investors will then be able to trade ETFs both in RUB and USD with a unified T+2 settlement cycle.

The move will help reduce costs for investors as they will no longer need to convert currency to trade the ETFs, as well as expand the list of brokers providing investments in ETFs denominated in foreign currency.  

Currently, trades in FinEx ETFs are settled same day in USD, ITI Funds ETFs are settled only in RUB.  

 CodeNameISIN  
 
1.       FXAU FinEx MSCI Australia UCITS ETF IE00BD3QF110  
2.       FXCN FinEx MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF IE00BD3QFB18  
3.       FXGD FinEx Gold ETF USD IE00B8XB7377  
4.       FXJP FinEx MCSI Japan UCITS ETF IE00BD3QJ310  
5.       FXRL FinEx RTS UCITS ETF USD IE00BQ1Y6480  
6.       FXRU FinEx Rus Eurobonds ETF (USD) IE00BD5FH213  
7.       FXTB FinEx USD CASH EQUIVALENTS ETF IE00BL3DYW26  
8.       FXUS FinEx MSCI USA UCITS ETF IE00BD3QHZ91  
9.       FXIT FinEx MSCI USA IT UCITS ETF IE00BD3QJ757  
10.     RUSB ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD LU1483649825  
11.     RUSE ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY ETF LU1483649312  

 

For more details, please follow this link.