Moscow Exchange: Eleven ETFs To Migrate To Settlement On T+2

On 6 May 2019, trading in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) under the Finex ETF and ITI Funds brands will migrate to a T+2 settlement cycle in USD without full collateral required. · Nine FinEx ETFs will be transferred from the order book with same day settlement in USD (board ID: EQTD) to the order book with settlement on T+2 in USD (board ID: TQTD); trading in the ETFs in EQTD board will be terminated;· Two ITI Funds ETFs will be admitted to trading with settlement on T+2 in USD.
Investors will then be able to trade ETFs both in RUB and USD with a unified T+2 settlement cycle.
The move will help reduce costs for investors as they will no longer need to convert currency to trade the ETFs, as well as expand the list of brokers providing investments in ETFs denominated in foreign currency.
Currently, trades in FinEx ETFs are settled same day in USD, ITI Funds ETFs are settled only in RUB.
|Code
|Name
|ISIN
|1.
|FXAU
|FinEx MSCI Australia UCITS ETF
|IE00BD3QF110
|2.
|FXCN
|FinEx MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF
|IE00BD3QFB18
|3.
|FXGD
|FinEx Gold ETF USD
|IE00B8XB7377
|4.
|FXJP
|FinEx MCSI Japan UCITS ETF
|IE00BD3QJ310
|5.
|FXRL
|FinEx RTS UCITS ETF USD
|IE00BQ1Y6480
|6.
|FXRU
|FinEx Rus Eurobonds ETF (USD)
|IE00BD5FH213
|7.
|FXTB
|FinEx USD CASH EQUIVALENTS ETF
|IE00BL3DYW26
|8.
|FXUS
|FinEx MSCI USA UCITS ETF
|IE00BD3QHZ91
|9.
|FXIT
|FinEx MSCI USA IT UCITS ETF
|IE00BD3QJ757
|10.
|RUSB
|ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD
|LU1483649825
|11.
|RUSE
|ITI FUNDS RTS EQUITY ETF
|LU1483649312
For more details, please follow this link.