Moscow Exchange: Client Registration On Derivatives Market Reduced To A Few Seconds

From 5 August 2019, Moscow Exchange has implemented an online registration service for new clients on the Derivatives Market. The service is now available for participants of all MOEX’s main markets: the Equity & Bond, FX and Derivatives Markets.
With the rollout of the new service, clients of market participants may gain access to the market and begin trading MOEX’s futures and options in just a few seconds after opening an account via a broker’s or bank’s website. Before the new service was launched, the process took almost 24 hours.