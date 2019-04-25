Moscow Exchange Announces AGM Results

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on 25 April 2019.
Shareholders approved the company's Annual Report for 2018, its annual financial statements and distribution of profit, including dividends for FY 2018.
As recommended by the Supervisory Board, shareholders voted to pay a dividend for 2018 of RUB 17.5 bln, or RUB 7.7 per share, which represents 89% of the company's IFRS net profit for 2018.
The dividend will be paid no later than 19 June 2019. The dividend record date is 14 May 2019.
Shareholders also approved the new composition of the Supervisory Board, with 12 directors including seven independent directors.
The newly elected Supervisory Board is:
- Ilya Bakhturin, Director, Special Investment Situations, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Non-executive Director.
- Mikhail Bratanov, Head of the Securities Services Department at Rosbank, Head of Société Generale Securities Services in Russia and CIS. Independent Director.
- Yury Denisov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at National Clearing Center. Non-Executive Director.
- Dmitry Eremeev, Founder and President, FIX. Independent Director.
- Andrey Golikov, Board member of NCC and NSD, Independent director of Russian National Reinsurance Company, Otkritie Bank and Absolut Bank, and member of the Board of Directors of National Financial Association. Non-executive Director.
- Maria Gordon, Independent Director at ALROSA and Polyus. Independent Director.
- Valery Goreglyad, Chief Auditor at Bank of Russia. Non-executive Director.
- Alexander Izosimov, independent member of the Board of Directors at EVRAZ plc. Independent Director.
- Paul Bodart, professor at the Solvay Business School in Brussels. Independent Director.
- Rainer Riess, Director General at the Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE). Independent Director.
- Oleg Viyugin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Securities Market Participants (NAUFOR). Independent Director.
- Bella Zlatkis, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at Sberbank. Non-Executive Director.
Deloitte & Touche CIS was appointed as independent auditor for 2019.
There are 44,000 individual and approximately 1,000 corporate shareholders of Moscow Exchange. The company’s free float stands at 57.6%, one of the highest free floats among Russian publicly traded companies.