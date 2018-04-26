Moscow Exchange Announces AGM Results

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on 26 April 2018.
Shareholders approved the company's annual report for 2017, its annual financial statements and distribution of profit, including dividends for FY 2017.
As recommended by the Supervisory Board, shareholders voted to pay a dividend for 2017 of RUB 12.45 bln, or RUB 5.47 per share. With the interim dividend of RUB 2.49 per share (or a total of RUB 5.67 bln) already paid in 2017, the total dividend for 2017 amounts to RUB 7.96 per share (total of RUB 18.12 bln), or 89% of the company's IFRS net profit for 2017.
The dividend will be paid no later than 19 June 2018. The dividend record date is 15 May 2018.
Shareholders also approved the new composition of the Supervisory Board, with 12 directors including seven independent directors.
The newly elected Supervisory Board:
- Mikhail Bratanov, Head of Société Generale Securities Services in Russia and CIS, Head of Securities Services Department at Rosbank, independent director.
- Anatoly Braverman, First Deputy CEO at Russian Direct Investment Fund, non-executive director.
- Yury Denisov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at National Clearing Center, non-executive director.
- Andrey Golikov, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Moscow Exchange, non-executive director.
- Maria Gordon, Independent Director at ALROSA, independent director.
- Valery Goreglyad, Chief Auditor at Bank of Russia, non-executive director.
- Bella Zlatkis, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at Sberbank, non-executive director.
- Anatoly Karachinsky, President at IBS Group, independent director.
- Alexander Izosimov, Independent Director at EVRAZ plc, independent director.
- Duncan Paterson, Non-Executive Chairman at GH Financials Limited, independent director.
- Rainer Riess, Director General at the Federation of European Securities Exchanges AISBL (FESE), independent director.
- Oleg Vyugin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Securities Market Participants (NAUFOR), independent director.
Deloitte & Touche CIS was appointed as independent auditor for 2018.
There are over 15,000 individual and corporate shareholders of Moscow Exchange. The company’s free float stands at 58%, one of the highest free floats among Russian companies.