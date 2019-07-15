Money Markets Network Instimatch Global Accelerates Growth In H1 2019

Instimatch Global, the digital network for institutional money market lending, has announced its performance highlights for the first half of 2019:
- Trade intent on the network averaged €30 billion monthly in the second quarter of 2019, up 100% compared to the first quarter of the year.
- Average transaction size on the network is currently around €50m.
- The number of active customers on the company’s international money markets network has grown to over 50, compared with around 30 in the first quarter of the year, and with a steady average onboarding rate of 1-2 institutional clients a week. In total, Instimatch Global has nearly 100 clients.
- The client base has expanded to 11 countries – United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Portugal, Liechtenstein, Sweden, Austria, Georgia and British Virgin Islands.
- A focus for Instimatch Global has been actively introducing counterparties across borders and thus facilitating KYC and cross-border/cross-sector transactions.
- Product extensions under development include a fiduciary management solution and intraday liquidity management.
- Expansion of the money market network into the Middle East is scheduled for Q3 2019.
- Instimatch Global was nominated for “Capital Markets Startup of the Year” in the Financial News Trading and Technology Awards and in the Top 19 Swiss Fintechs 2019 in Fintechnews (CH).
CEO Daniel Sandmeier commented: “Instimatch Global’s momentum has accelerated in the first half of the year, with substantially increased trade intent volumes, a growing client community, broader geographies and senior hires. Our countless meetings with treasurers have reconfirmed that there is great interest in modernising the way that money markets work. We know that for larger institutions operational change takes time and must be carefully planned, so we continue to invest in making onboarding seamless with excellent service and support.”
Founded in 2017 in Switzerland, Instimatch Global is changing the way money market transactions take place, by digitalising traditional voice brokerage and by moving from local to global execution. Its cloud-based network connects borrowers with lenders within the huge unsecured money markets, providing more efficient access, better pricing and the ability to diversify counterparty risk. Its clients include bank treasuries, corporate treasuries, pension funds, insurance companies, asset managers, family offices and municipalities.