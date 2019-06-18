Mondo Visione Announces Martin Wolf, Chief Economics Commentator, Financial Times As A Keynote Speaker For Mondo Visione Exchange Forum

Mondo Visione the leading source of insight and knowledge about the world’s exchanges and trading venues, organisers of the Mondo Visione Exchange Forum, has announced Martin Wolf, chief economics commentator at the Financial Times, as a Keynote Speaker for the Mondo Visione Exchange Forum on 1 October 2019.
Martin was awarded the CBE (Commander of the British Empire) in 2000 “for services to financial journalism”.
He has been a forum fellow at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos since 1999 and a member of its International Media Council since 2006. He was a member of the UK government's Independent Commission on Banking in 2010-2011. Among Martin's publications are Why Globalization Works and Fixing Global Finance.
This year’s Exchange Forum, chaired by Alderman Professor Michael Mainelli, Executive Chairman, Z/Yen Group takes place against the shadow cast by Brexit which has allowed New York to overtake London as the world's global financial hub and the UK due to leave the European Union on October 31, with the deadline now having been postponed twice over the past three years.
