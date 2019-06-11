Mondo Visione Announces Gina Miller, Co-Founder - SCM Direct, Transparency Activist & Philanthropist As A Keynote Speaker For Mondo Visione Exchange Forum

Mondo Visione the leading source of insight and knowledge about the world’s exchanges and trading venues, organisers of the Mondo Visione Exchange Forum, has announced Gina Miller, Co-Founder - SCM Direct, Transparency Activist & Philanthropist as a Keynote Speaker for Mondo Visione Exchange Forum on 1 October 2019.
Gina Miller is a prominent businesswoman, a passionate philanthropist and responsible capitalist who has campaigned in the areas of investment and pension reform, political transparency and scrutiny, modern day slavery, social justice and the charity sector.
In 2016, Gina successfully challenged the UK Government over its authority to implement Brexit, winning in both the High Court and Supreme Court. In 2018 Gina continues a ‘democracy and legality’ watching brief of the UK Government’s activities, including challenging the legality of the £1 billion payment to Northern Ireland for the 10 DUP votes, and the power grab within the EU Withdrawal Bill.
This year’s Exchange Forum, chaired by Alderman Professor Michael Mainelli, Executive Chairman, Z/Yen Group takes place against the shadow cast by Brexit which has allowed New York to overtake London as the world's global financial hub and the UK due to leave the European Union on October 31, with the deadline now having been postponed twice over the past three years.
