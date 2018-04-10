MOEX To Offer Access To The Global Equity Market For Russian Investors

Moscow Exchange announces plans to expand exposure to global financial market products for Russian investors.
Shares of foreign issuers will start trading in the third quarter of 2018. The first stage is to admit approximately 50 international shares to trading at Listing Level Three. To synchronize trading hours with the U.S. market, Moscow Exchange will launch an evening trading session on its Equity & Bond Market, in line with the current evening session on the FX Market and Derivatives Market.
Moscow Exchange will start trading in US500 index futures in the second quarter. The underlying asset for US500 index futures will be the Solactive US Large Cap Index, which consists of 500 large-cap US stocks. The Solactive Index has been calculated daily since January 2013.
Alexander Afanasiev, Moscow Exchange CEO, said: "Among global exchanges, MOEX is a leader in offering a diverse selection of products, and we are continuously working to further expand our product line. Access to popular global financial instruments will allow investors to execute transactions in these instruments within the Russian jurisdiction using mechanisms they are familiar with, and take advantage of the benefits of on-exchange trading: pricing transparency, liquidity and reliable infrastructure".
1,892 securities of 664 issuers are currently traded on MOEX, including Russian and foreign shares, DRs, government and corporate bonds, Eurobonds and investment and mortgage participation certificates.